The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The art of the humble tea towel: new exhibition shows they are more than just for washing dishes

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janita Byrne with some of the tea towels in the exhibition. Picture: Karleen Minney

Tea towels are for more than just washing the dishes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.