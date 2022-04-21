Tony Windsor tells a great story. It takes place in the dying days of the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government, stitched together with Windsor's support. Windsor was an independent who, as a state member, supported a NSW Liberal government, but when elected federally and faced with another hung parliament, chose to back Labor.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.