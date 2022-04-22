The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Custom Apartments unveils plans for residential development at Belconnen Markets with 313 units

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated April 22 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Custom Apartments has proposed a 313-unit development next to the Belconnen Markets. Picture: Supplied

The developers behind a proposed residential complex next to the Belconnen Markets aim to deliver 313 "extra-large" apartments by the end of 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.