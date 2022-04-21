Eased quarantine restrictions a relief for Canberrans

The removal of quarantine requirements for household close contacts comes as a relief for Fiona Tollis, whose household of nine spent weeks in isolation when a family member contracted COVID.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
