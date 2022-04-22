The Canberra Times

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness on his new book Love That Story

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated April 22 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Van Ness will release his new book Love That Story in Australia this week. Picture: Getty Images

Of all the defining traits that Jonathan Van Ness has, some of the first that come to mind are his compassion and curiosity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.