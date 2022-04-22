The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian National University to offer up music residency for First Nations musicians

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 22 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Somewhere, out there is a talented Indigenous musician waiting for stardom - and the Australian National University wants to help her reach it.

ANU's Will Kepa.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.