Canberra community prepares to gather for Anzac Day despite disruptions

After two years of COVID disruptions, Canberra Services Club is hoping to draw the community back together to commemorate Anzac Day at the club's old site in Manuka.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.