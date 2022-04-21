The Canberra Times
Live federal election updates: Labor goes to campaign Plan B after Albanese tests positive to COVID

Doug Dingwall
Sarah Basford Canales
By Doug Dingwall, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 21 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:00pm
The election campaign took a surprise turn on Thursday night when Anthony Albanese tested positive to COVID-19 and went into isolation for a week.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
