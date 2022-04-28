May 10: At 6pm, AI researcher Professor Toby Walsh will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on Walsh's new book, Machines Behaving Badly: The Morality of AI. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
