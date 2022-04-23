Stay cosy without the high energy bills Advertising Feature

With a huge range of shade systems and smart fabric choices, The Canberra Blinds, Awning & Curtain Centre can help you create a warm and cosy home this winter. Photo: Supplied

Cooler months are certainly on the way, but that doesn't have to be followed by high heating bills.

Windows are a gateway for cool and warm air to move in and out of your home. Heat from the sun penetrates windows during the day and can then escape through the windows in the evening.



In fact, around 30 to 40 per cent of heating energy can be lost through the glass. So, before you reach for the heater dial, take a closer look at your windows.

The Canberra Blinds, Awning and Curtain Centre are the experts when it comes to window furnishings and shade systems. Locally owned by Toni and Terry Hunt, this is the only destination you'll need when it comes to updating your window coverings, inside and out.

Toni and the team have shared a couple of simple ways to improve your home's energy efficiency and keep you warmer this winter.

"Blinds, curtains and awnings aren't just for making your home look great. The right choice of window treatments can also help you regain control over the temperature of your home. This means less running of heating appliances which could save on energy bills," Toni said.

Toni's first tip is to take advantage of the sun when it is out. If you know it's going to be a sunny day, maximise the warmth by opening up your blinds and curtains, particularly in areas of your home that get maximum sun exposure. Then be sure to close them before the temperature drops to keep the heat inside.

Secondly, Toni says it is important to choose a fabric that will maximise heat retention.

"Considered blind choices can reduce heat loss, offering a layer of insulation for your windows and doors. This helps your rooms stay warmer in winter without resorting to the heater.

"With new innovations in fabric construction, some products are particularly efficient in keeping your home warmer in winter, and cooler in summer.

"Norman® Honeycomb Shades are an excellent choice. They have a unique cellular construction which traps the warm air in, providing incredible insulation properties," Toni said.



"The Honeycomb range comes in a huge range of colours to suit your style and space.

"You'll be amazed at the difference a smart fabric choice can make to the temperature in your home."

Inspiration and expertise under one roof

Discover clever, stylish and completely customisable solutions at the Canberra Blinds, Awning & Curtain Centre.

"We have access to a huge range of suppliers, including all the latest smart fabrics, which means we can completely tailor an energy efficient solution that suits your needs and budget, and all with a relatively speedy turnaround," Toni said.