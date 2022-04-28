Roger Beale's solo exhibition of more than 60 works showcases large-scale paintings featuring lush flowers, nostalgic landscapes, portrait sketches of the characters of Paris's Rive Gauche and detailed pen and ink drawings. The exhibition is on at Humble House gallery until May 29. See: humblehouse.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
