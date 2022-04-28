The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in Canberra's art scene from April 30, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 28 2022 - 2:00am
Roger Beale, Floriade Poppy Field, 2021. Picture: Supplied

Roger Beale's solo exhibition of more than 60 works showcases large-scale paintings featuring lush flowers, nostalgic landscapes, portrait sketches of the characters of Paris's Rive Gauche and detailed pen and ink drawings. The exhibition is on at Humble House gallery until May 29. See: humblehouse.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

