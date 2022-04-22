The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Scott Morrison comments from 2019 'welcome Chinese investment'

Finn McHugh
Gerard Cockburn
By Finn McHugh, and Gerard Cockburn
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Prime Minister in 2019 claimed Australia should embrace Chinese investment and its Belt and Road scheme, despite security concerns over the 99-year lease of the Port of Darwin years before.

The major parties have exchanged barbs over the recent Solomons-China security pact as 2019 comments from Scott Morrison come to light. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.