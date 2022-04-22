Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher is set to benefit from the ballot draw for the ACT senate after the ALP drew the top position, while the Liberal party has secured fourth position followed by the party of independent candidate David Pocock.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
