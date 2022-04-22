The Canberra Times
Federal election ballot paper positions announced for ACT

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
April 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher is set to benefit from the ballot draw for the ACT senate after the ALP drew the top position, while the Liberal party has secured fourth position followed by the party of independent candidate David Pocock.

The AEC announces the House of Representatives and Senate candidates and the order they appear on the ballot. Picture: Keegan Carroll.
