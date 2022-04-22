The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cadeyrn Neville's return to Super Rugby offers chance to reflect on his Anzac connections

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:17am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies stars Noah Lolesio and Cadeyrn Neville will be back for Anzac round, but Tom Banks will sit out for another week with his fractured cheekbone.

Cadeyrn Neville has had his own battles during his time at the ACT Brumbies, with numerous injuries keeping him off the Super Rugby field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.