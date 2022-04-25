Times Past: April 26, 1991

A study proposing a new urban planning philosophy for Canberra was outlined on the front page on this day in 1991. The report, The Sustainable Canberra Project, focused on "embracing a planning philosophy not centred on the needs of the car". The authors, Professor Peter Newman and his associate, Dr Jeffrey Kenworthy, were internationally recognised for their work studying the relationship between cars and their effects on energy use in cities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.