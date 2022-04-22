Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate

For months there has been a great deal of debate about Scott Morrison's "character".
Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.
Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.