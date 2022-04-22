The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

St Kilda hold firm as GWS Giants' woes continue in AFL clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 22 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Kilda's mature-age ruckman Jack Hayes has suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament tear. Picture: Keegan Carroll

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has vowed to stand by Jack Hayes, allaying fears a serious knee injury could derail the former concreter's unlikely AFL dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.