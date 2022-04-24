Goulburn City Bulldogs continued their Canberra Raiders Cup reign with a 30-point victory in 60 minutes, but a season-ending injury for one of their own overshadowed the result.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.