The way Anzac Day is marked in the capital will almost return to normal on Monday for the first time in two years, after the pandemic forced significant changes to the way the anniversary of the 1915 Gallipoli landing was commemorated.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
