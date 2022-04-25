The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT court sentences Garang Dau Deng to seven years jail for Alexander Maconochie Centre arson, property damage

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated April 25 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A jail detainee who had threatened to blow a woman's "brains out" with a gun consumed "prison brew" before going on a near-six-hour long "destructive rampage" that left a $4.6 million repair bill, a court has heard.

The Alexander Maconochie Centre.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.