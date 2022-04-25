After a 15-lap battle with the current Australian champion, local region speedcar star Michael Stewart found grip in all the right places to win the NSW title for the second time at Sydney's Eastern Creek raceway on Sunday.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.