The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Collector carpenter Michael Stewart had to fend off the current Australian champion to win his second consecutive NSW speedcar title

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Stewart, from Collector, picked up his second consecutive NSW speedcar title at Eastern Creek on Sunday. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

After a 15-lap battle with the current Australian champion, local region speedcar star Michael Stewart found grip in all the right places to win the NSW title for the second time at Sydney's Eastern Creek raceway on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.