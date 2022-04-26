You need to be dreaming of the future, then planning for it Advertising Feature

Taking action to improve your business will improve your life now and it will improve its sale price in the future. Photo: Shutterstock

No matter what type of business or industry you are in, it's always a good time to take time to think about your future.



You should first take a complete break from work to recharge the batteries.



Then, you should take the time while you are away from the day-to-day grind to dream of the future that you want for you, your family and your business.

In some cases this is a dream of a bigger, better business.



In other cases it might be a dream of moving on from the business to other things like retirement, of chasing an entirely personal dream.

The following are some points that might help in thinking about your future, no matter which direction it is that your dreams are taking you.

Fundamentals are Fundamental:



Revenue, profit and loss, balance sheets and cashflow drive all businesses, and if you are thinking of selling they drive all methods of valuation.



You need to understand your numbers and how they compare to industry averages.



This knowledge will lead you to understand how you can improve.

It is always the right time to be improving your business:



It is a journey without end but each step along the journey brings its own rewards.



Taking action to improve your business will improve your life now and will improve the sale price in the future.

You need to act now to prepare for eventual exit from your business:



1.4 million business owners will retire by 2024.



That means it's going to be a buyers market. 50 per cent of all SME businesses will change ownership in the next five years.



Most are not prepared so the ones that are will do much better.



No matter when you want to sell you should be tuning the fundamentals now.



Start preparing now with a three-to-five-year plan.

What is important to you may not be important to others:



Put your family first - agree objectives to avoid family conflict. Seek the views of others to help overcome "store blindness".



To prepare for an eventual sale try to understand your potential buyer market and what they are looking for.



Work at making yourself redundant.



This will reduce your stress, give you more free time for other things, and improve the value of your business when you eventually sell.

Get professional help:

