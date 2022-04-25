The Canberra Times

1 per cent funding boost for research could grow economy by $24 billion, says Universities Australia

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
April 25 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson said a one per cent increase to investment in research and development would benefit all Australians. Picture: supplied

A one percent increase in higher education research and development funding could grow Australia's economy by $24 billion over ten years, the peak body for the university sector claims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.