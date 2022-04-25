The Canberra Times
Labor to boost Pacific defence, broadcasting in effort to win back South Pacific

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
April 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong during a visit to the Torrens river in Adelaide. Picture: AAP

A new defence school, increased broadcasting opportunities and beefed up aerial surveillance are among the key pillars Labor believes will help restore Australia's position as preferred partner of the Pacific Islands.

