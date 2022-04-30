Which type of gardener are you?

I last had clean finger nails when I was four years old, before I decided to dig up the bare dirt under the mango tree and serve the little boy next door a delicious bowl of soil, complete with salt and pepper. My hands have been ingrained with grime ever since, despite scrubbing. I occasionally have aphids in my hair, wombat dung on my shoes, and bits of mulching straw stuck to the back of my dress which someone usually tactfully removes when I stand up to give a speech.