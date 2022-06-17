How are we to respond today to Nolan's Inferno? Its dimensions are mesmerising so that you cannot capture the whole canvas in a single glance and yet it stubbornly refuses to break down into segments. It is a monumental epic, a statement about pain and the inhumanity that people are capable of inflicting on other people - a statement that has no beginning or end. Like Dante, Nolan loaded his hell with victims of a personal vendetta and noted at the time that he could "use inside Heide as hell". A few years before painting the Inferno, Nolan commented in a letter to Albert Tucker on the atmosphere at Heide and the "demonic effect of the Reeds". However, the painting, as in much of Nolan's best work, goes considerably beyond the local and particular to embrace the general and universal.