Times Past: April 27, 1964

Lake Burley Griffin was nearing its completion on this day in 1964, as officials from the Department of Interior expected it to reach its final level following a week of almost continuous rain. It was still eight inches below capacity, but was expected to be completely filled by this day 58 years ago. Nowadays, Canberrans are very familiar with the lake, often using it to picnic next to, fish in, or cruise across. But back then, the first glimpse of the nearly completed Lake Burley Griffin was an exciting prospect, and it saw thousands of motorists touring the lake foreshores to be the first to experience it.

