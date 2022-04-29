Every now and then, a book stops you because of its difference: an unexpected plot, captivating and convincing characters, or a structure that surprises. Emily Brugman's debut novel, The Islands, delivers on all three. Set on the little-known Abrolhos Islands, offshore from Geraldton, Western Australia, this novel explores the lives of Finnish migrant families who lived and worked on these islands during the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
