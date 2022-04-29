The Canberra Times
Review

Review: In The Islands, debut author Emily Brugman explores the lives of Finnish migrant families in the 1950s

By Karen Viggers
April 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Emily Brugman, inspired by her own family history. Picture: Supplied

Every now and then, a book stops you because of its difference: an unexpected plot, captivating and convincing characters, or a structure that surprises. Emily Brugman's debut novel, The Islands, delivers on all three. Set on the little-known Abrolhos Islands, offshore from Geraldton, Western Australia, this novel explores the lives of Finnish migrant families who lived and worked on these islands during the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.