The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber

Zed Seselja election promise to sell CSIRO land for affordable housing in Canberra

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A re-elected Morrison government pledges to put a large portion of CSIRO land in one of Canberra's northern suburbs up for sale by the end of the year to address the ACT's affordable housing shortage.

Senator Zed Seselja made the announcement of additional support for first home buyers in the ACT last month. Picture: Karleen Minney
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.