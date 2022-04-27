The ACT government would be keen to buy part of an agricultural testing station from the Commonwealth for housing development in the capital's north-west if a re-elected Coalition government rushed it onto the market.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
