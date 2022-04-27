The Canberra Times
Subscriber

ACT keen to buy CSIRO Ginninderra land but Liberals commit to private sector sale for housing supply

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 27 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:45am
The ACT government would be interested in buying a parcel of CSIRO land if it was sold by a re-elected Coalition government. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government would be keen to buy part of an agricultural testing station from the Commonwealth for housing development in the capital's north-west if a re-elected Coalition government rushed it onto the market.

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

