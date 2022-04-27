National waste management company Cleanaway has been fined $600,000 for leaking solvents into the Molonglo River in Queanbeyan almost two years ago.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
