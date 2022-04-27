The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NSW Environment Protection Agency fines Cleanaway $600k for polluting Molonglo River

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 27 2022 - 10:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A major spill control operation was launched after more than 2500 litres of solvent entered the Molonglo River in May 2020. Picture: NSW EPA

National waste management company Cleanaway has been fined $600,000 for leaking solvents into the Molonglo River in Queanbeyan almost two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.