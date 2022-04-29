The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Ancient Greek vase captures fiery moment of love and death

By Lily Withycombe
April 29 2022 - 2:00pm
National Museum of Australia curator Lily Withycombe. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Ancient Greek mythology is full of rich, dark storytelling, replete with themes such as betrayal and revenge, and its love stories can be troubling to modern imaginations. Today I will focus on one such love story which is depicted on one of the additional objects that the National Museum of Australia negotiated to include in our latest exhibition, Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes - a black figure amphora made by the master Attic potter Exekias.

