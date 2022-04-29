Ancient Greek mythology is full of rich, dark storytelling, replete with themes such as betrayal and revenge, and its love stories can be troubling to modern imaginations. Today I will focus on one such love story which is depicted on one of the additional objects that the National Museum of Australia negotiated to include in our latest exhibition, Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes - a black figure amphora made by the master Attic potter Exekias.
