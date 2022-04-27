The Canberra Times
Subscriber • Opinion

Can the UN step up and do its job?

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
Updated April 27 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 7:30pm
A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

The war in Ukraine invites us to consider the role of the United Nations. It is worth remembering the purpose of the UN is to help the world manage conflict.

