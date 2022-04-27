The Canberra Times
Vinnies CEO Sleepout is 'more vital than ever'

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
April 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Vinnies Sleepout Champions for 2022 (left to right) Richards Faulks, Antonia Marzulli, Sehida Frawley and Neville Tomkins. Picture: James Croucher

This year's Vinnies CEO Sleepout will be held on the forecourt of the National Portrait Gallery in June with a promise the building will offer little respite to participants against the bitter winter cold.

