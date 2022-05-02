Nick and Liz Swain bought a cottage in Barton in 2006. I met them in February this year and heard the story of the Meyer lemon tree. Last week, I was invited to see the 70-year-old tree which is thriving and laden with fruit. The Swains wonder if it is Canberra's first Meyer lemon tree - if you know of another with similar historic interest, please email me at bodenparsons@bigpond.com.