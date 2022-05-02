In the vast majority of instances ministers and governments are excluded by law from decisions about the appointment and tenure of officials in Commonwealth departments and agencies. This arrangement gives effect to a desire for these decisions to be based as closely as possible on merit so as to maximise efficiency, effectiveness and fairness in public employment and to protect those interests from being damaged by political favouritism.
