In the program notes to White Pearl, playwright Anchuli Felicia King claims that the main theme of her play is the absence of nuance. There is nothing subtle about her stinging acerbic satire on the cosmetic industry, corporate politics, racial tension and sexual power. Inspired by the skin whitening phenomenon in Asia, King's play is set in the Singapore office of successful skin whitening company Clearday Cosmetics whose product White Pearl enjoys considerable success in the highly competitive cosmetic market.