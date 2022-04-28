The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Belconnen post office gets iconic Owl-inspired postmark

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belconnen postal manager Bradley Stanhope holding the new Belconnen owl pictorial postmark stamp with postal services officers Linh Phan, Julie McCarron-Benson, Ingrid Rackel, Sharon Park and Elaine Verebalavu. Picture: Supplied

Soon some letters posted from the Belconnen post office will be stamped with their very own pictorial postmark featuring the much-loved Owl sculpture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.