What to drink this week: Gunfire cold press coffee cans; Where Dreams go to Die DDH double IPA; Greenway 2018 Momento Merlot; Mount Broke Estate 2021 Albarino

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 2 2022 - 7:30pm
Gunfire cold press coffee. Picture: Supplied

Twentyfivefour is a coffee start up owned by Australian veterans and the launch range is a nod to the Anzac tradition of drinking tea or coffee laced with rum, a "gunfire", often the last comfort troops enjoyed before entering battle. These ready-to-drink cans are made from single origin coffee beans sourced from a family farm in Colombia which have then been infused in aged rum (traditional) and whisky (revivier) barrels. No alcohol remains in the process but there's a definite flavour profile. The Traditional had a sweet rum and raisin kick to it which we liked. There are also single origin beans available at twentyfivefour.com.au, perfect for the at-home coffee connoisseur. The company also partners with organisations taking care of returning service personnel. Check it out.

