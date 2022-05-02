Twentyfivefour is a coffee start up owned by Australian veterans and the launch range is a nod to the Anzac tradition of drinking tea or coffee laced with rum, a "gunfire", often the last comfort troops enjoyed before entering battle. These ready-to-drink cans are made from single origin coffee beans sourced from a family farm in Colombia which have then been infused in aged rum (traditional) and whisky (revivier) barrels. No alcohol remains in the process but there's a definite flavour profile. The Traditional had a sweet rum and raisin kick to it which we liked. There are also single origin beans available at twentyfivefour.com.au, perfect for the at-home coffee connoisseur. The company also partners with organisations taking care of returning service personnel. Check it out.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
