The trouble with economic data such as the quarterly inflation report released on Wednesday is that by the time it lands it is often out of date. In this case the CPI data, which has prompted a flurry of speculation about an interest rate rise next Tuesday, and become the new battleground for an election the Coalition has hitherto been keen to fight on claims it is the superior economic manager, was for the quarter ending on March 31.
