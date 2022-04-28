The Canberra Times
Subscriber

Labor's $3b cut to contractors a 'massive risk' to Canberra jobs: Zed Seselja

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 28 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 7:30pm
Liberal senator Zed Seselja is warning that a Labor plan to cut $3 billion from APS contractors would represent a "massive risk" and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of Canberrans.

Zed Seselja, left and Katy Gallagher. Pictures: Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong
