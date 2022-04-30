The Canberra Times
ACT Rebels bikie boss Ali Hassan Bilal admits in ACT Magistrates Court to using phone to threaten, harass others

By Toby Vue
April 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Ali Bilal leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture: Blake Foden

The Canberra Rebels bikie president has admitted to making expletive-laden threats including stomping someone's head and "I want this c--t dead tonight" towards numerous people after police tapped his phone for about eight months before arresting him.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

