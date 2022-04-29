The Canberra Times
Elliott Whitehead ruled out of Canberra Raiders' crunch New Zealand Warriors clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 29 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:00am
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead has been ruled out of the Warriors clash. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive injury blow on the eave of their crucial clash against the New Zealand Warriors, with co-captain Elliott Whitehead ruled out of the game at Redcliffe on Saturday.

