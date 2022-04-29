The Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive injury blow on the eave of their crucial clash against the New Zealand Warriors, with co-captain Elliott Whitehead ruled out of the game at Redcliffe on Saturday.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
