The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Scott Morrison describes 'remarkable similarity' between Solomon Islands and China's lines

Doug Dingwall
Sarah Basford Canales
By Doug Dingwall, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 29 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has suggested the Solomon Islands' leader Manasseh Sogavare is repeating China's rhetoric, following claims he learned of the AUKUS signing through media reports.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Tasmania. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.