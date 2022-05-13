The clock is ticking for Canberra United.
It needs urgent upgrades to Viking Park or McKellar Park, or it will be forced to play at Canberra Stadium next season.
It seems to be the only venue with the structural capabilities for VAR in the region, but hiring the stadium would be a costly exercise without ACT government subsidies given their average crowd was 1000 last season.
VAR is set to be introduced into the A-League Women's competition in 2022-23 and United's two preferred fields do not have the capabilities yet to accommodate it.
Liberal Senator Zed Seselja has pledged $15 million to develop and upgrade it, which would be co-funded by the Canberra Vikings Club, if the Morrison government is re-elected on May 21.
The proposed upgrades will turn it into a 10,000-capacity stadium with three grandstands, a hill area and new amenities featuring dedicated women's facilities.
It will, however, likely not be completed in time for the kick-off of the next ALW season later this year.
And if United returns back to its old home, McKellar Park, it will also need to be upgraded to meet FIFA standards for the technology, leaving the Bruce stadium as the only venue with the structural capabilities.
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner confirmed VAR considerations were part of discussions for United's home ground for next season.
He said the hunt was under way as part of the season review to be finalised by mid-May.
All sides of the political spectrum have been throwing money at Canberra's stadium debacle since the federal election was called.
Viking Park has emerged as a front-runner, as it's seen as a viable short-term solution before a new 20,000 seat stadium in Civic is explored.
United was forced to relocate to the venue for the 2020-21 season, with McKellar closed due to COVID-19 cost-cutting measures.
Since then, United has called the Wanniassa ground home. The 7000-capacity venue has demountable amenities for teams, no VAR capabilities and remains long overdue for an upgrade.
But United has another thing on its to-do list - finding a head coach - following Vicki Linton's departure to be closer to family in Sydney.
Rumours have been swirling as to who will take the top job. Front runners included Canberra Olympic coach Nicole Begg - but the former United player confirmed she had not been approached for the gig - along with Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney.
They hoped to secure a replacement shortly after Linton's departure in March, but talks with a preferred candidate did not go as smoothly as planned.
As the next ALW season will likely not start until November, there is more breathing room with the second item on their to-do list.
And the new coach is expected to be announced next week.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
