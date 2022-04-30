The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

New Zealand Warriors controversially run over the top of Canberra Raiders for their fifth straight loss

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 30 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson sunk the Raiders with a golden-point field goal. Picture: Getty Images

The Canberra Raiders have slumped to a fifth straight loss, with a controversial penalty and a Shaun Johnson field goal in golden point completing a New Zealand Warriors come-from-behind victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.