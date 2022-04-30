The Canberra Times
Federal Election 2022: Greens call for first federal equality minister at LGBTIQA policy launch

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 30 2022 - 2:00pm
The Greens are calling on the next government to appoint the first federal minister for equality as the party launches its LGBTIQA+ policy on Sunday.

Senator Janet Rice. Picture: Marina Neil
