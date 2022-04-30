The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

96-year-old Canberra man dies with COVID-19 as 939 new cases reported in ACT

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated April 30 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra has recorded another COVID-19 fatality as the number of patients in hospital with the virus has risen slightly.

There have been 51 people in Canberra who have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.