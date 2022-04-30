The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Josh Gulevski has scored in every game for the Tigers this season, as Cooma continue undefeated run

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 30 2022 - 8:07am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Canberra Wanderers earn their first point of the NPLM season. Picture: James Croucher

Tigers FC's Josh Gulevski has continued his goal scoring form to make it four from four this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.