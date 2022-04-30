The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Imagine this Canberra Raiders team without Jack Wighton

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
April 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where would the Raiders be without Jack Wighton? Picture: AAP

Things could go from bad to worse for the Canberra Raiders with their fate sitting in the hands of the match review committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.